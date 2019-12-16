You can now buy pigs in blankets that are covered in gold

The best part of Christmas dinner is undoubtedly the pigs in blankets. Yes, it’s that time of year again where we wrap sausages in bacon and then eat them every day from Christmas to New Year’s before waiting a whole year to do it again.

But, it seems we can’t just have a simple sausage anymore. Pigs in Blankets have not gone unscathed from the supermarket trend of creating more and more elaborate Christmas food - and, you can now get your pigs in blankets not only wrapped in bacon but in gold leaf, too.





Award-winning butcher Farmison & Co are selling “luxury” pigs in blankets flavoured with white truffle and Calvados cider before covering them in gold leaf.





The festive treat has been Michelin Star Chef Jeff Baker and made with the “finest Yorkshire free-range pork”.





You do have to pay for the luxury though as it’s £60 for just 6 (£10 a sausage), which certainly makes us feel a little better about the ludicrous amount we’ve spent on food already this year.





Though, to be fair, if you have the cash to splash on jazzed up pigs in blankets, they will be quite the pièce de résistance at any festive feast.





Plus, everyone needs a little sparkle in their life - so why not have it in your Christmas dinner, too.





