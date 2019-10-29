You can now buy an advent calendar filled with films

Fancy swapping your usual chocolate advent calendar for something different this year? This film advent calendar might be just what you need.

Obviously it’s not physical copies of the films behind each door - instead you can find codes that will get you 12 free film downloads from Rakuten TV.





Rakuten TV is an online streaming platform much like Netflix or Amazon Prime, though it is free to sign-up and you instead pay to download and rent titles once logged in.





However, in this case, each day you’ll get given a code that you simply type in to download your film (which you can then keep for good).





We don’t want to ruin the surprise, but you can expect to find films such as Men in Black, Matilda, Arthur Christmas and Jumanji hiding behind the doors.





An extra bonus is that all the films are rated U or PG so they can be enjoyed by the whole family.





The film advent calendar is available to buy now for just £25 - a decent saving of £17 (or 40% off), as the films would cost you over £42 if bought individually.





If this sounds like the perfect gift for your family, you can find the advent calendar in selected Tesco, WHSmith and Argos stores - or online at zoom.co.uk.





