You are going to have to wait a little longer for Netflix's next big sci-fi show

Netflix's next big sci-fi show, from the makers of Game Of Thrones, is coming soon - but not as soon as some had hoped.

3 Body Problem, the adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi book trilogy, was first announced some four years ago. Alongside a teaser trailer back in June this year, it was revealed that the series would finally be landing on Netflix sometime in January 2024. Unfortunately there has been a further delay.

The show has been created by GoT alumni David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, in collaboration with Alexander Woo who was behind the amazing The Terror: Infamy.

Image Credit: Netflix

It's a high-concept show centred on the events surrounding an astrophysics graduate in China in the 1960s who tries to cover up an extra-terrestrial secret to devastating effect. Her actions cause repercussions for the entire world.

The show has a fantastic cast list, including a number of Game of Thrones regulars: Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and Jonathan Pryce are all on board. Rosalind Chao plays Ye Wenjie, the astrophysics graduate at the centre of the action.

As well as David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Woo co-showrunning and writing, the series has been directed by Minkie Spiro (Better Call Saul) and the Oscar-nominated Derek Tsang (Better Days).

The show was a big part of Netflix's Tudum fan event in June and while it revealed that it would be coming in January. This date, however, has been pushed back till 21 March 2024, according to Deadline.

3 Body Problem is part of the huge deal (reported to be $200 million) David Benioff and D.B. Weiss agreed back in 2019, where they left HBO to write, produce and direct for Netflix. Previous to this, the pair worked on the Netflix movie Metal Lords.

To get you ready for the series, head to the trailer below.