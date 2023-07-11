Wow! The Nespresso Vertuo Next is over 50% off right now

Nespresso has gone all out with its deals this Amazon Prime deal, offering a huge 57% off the price of its Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine.

We are big fans of this Vertuo from Nespresso machine , noting in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review that the coffee machine noting: "For those looking for a pod coffee machine, the Vertuo Next's stylish looks, ease of use and wide selection of drinks make this a real contender."

We reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine when it was full price at £150 and thought it was worth the money then.

Now, this Nespresso Black Friday deal means that the Nespresso Vertuo Next is 57% off in the UK, with the price going all the way down to £65 - that's £85 off!

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a coffee machine which uses the bigger-sized Nespresso pods which offer up a bigger cup of coffee. You can make coffees in the following sizes: 5 8, and 18oz coffees.

It has a one-touch brewing system and it's only 5.5 inches wide, so the footprint of the thing would work well in pretty much any kitchen.

