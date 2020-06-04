Nespresso Vertuo Next review: 5 things to know

If you are after a Nespresso machine but are wanting something that goes beyond a double espresso, then the Nespresso Vertuo range is for you.

This range is all about the cup size. The Nespresso Vertuo series was all about offering four different cup sizes, but then the Nespresso Vertuo Next came along and upped this to a whopping five.

We have spent a month with the Nespresso Vertuo Next. As you can imagine, the majority of this time has been spent at home, so the machine has been in near constant use.

Here are five things to know about the Nespresso Vertuo Next - a machine that's almost certainly going to the top of both our best pod coffee machine and best Nespresso machine guides.

1. Plus points

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is rather like an upgraded Vertuo Plus machine. The design has been given a makeover that is much more environmentally friendly. According to Nespresso, the new machine is made from 54% recycled plastic and the packaging it comes in is 100% recycled cardboard.

This makes it the Nespresso machine with the highest rate of recycled plastic, which is a nice touch. While Nespresso's capsules can't be thrown immediately in your recycling box, Nespresso does offer a free service for this.

2. You have a choice

When it comes to all of the machines, they have the same features so you are really just paying for style.

3. Nespresso hits the big time

This is a chunky coffee machine. Its dimensions are 14cm x 38cm x32cm (WDH) - this actually makes it one of the most compact Vertuo machines but it still has a sizeable footprint which is worth thinking about when installing it in your kitchen.

We will allow its girth though, as it gives you five different cup sizes. When using it you have a choice of the following: Espresso (40ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Mug (230ml), Alto (414ml).

It's worth noting that the capsules this machine uses are, you've guessed it, Vertuo ones. You can't use the smaller capsules in this machine - this is definitely for someone who likes their coffee in larger quantities.

Given this is the case, we would have liked to have seen some sort of milk frother on the machine - it feels like a machine that would benefit from this add-on.

Alongside the big coffees is quite a loud noise when it is making the coffee. The machine spins the capsules around to make the coffee and you can certainly hear that. It's not disconcerting but it'll certainly wake you up before the coffee does.

4. It makes great coffee, quickly

When it comes to making coffee, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is a dream to use. The place for the capsules feels sturdy - all you have to do is side from locked to unlocked, place a capsule in the reservoir and close and lock the thing up.

There's just one button situated on the top of the machine. Press this and there's a five second wait, then the coffee making begins which lasts around 25 seconds. Once finished, you can open up the device and the capsule will go into a capsule bin, which holds 10 capsules.

The water tanks holds 1.1 litres which is large but as this is a machine for bigger drinks you will use the water up quite quickly.

5. There's an app for that

There is! But it's not a magic app that you can use to remotely make coffee for you. That would be a stupid thing to think and certainly not something this reviewer thought it would be. No siree. Instead, it's more of a practical app that will warn you when the water level is low, when the thing needs descaling and is the place for software updates. Yes, your coffee machine now needs software updates as that is the world we live in now.

As apps go, it works well - just don't spend an hour looking for the 'make my dam coffee while I'm not in the room' button, because it's not there.

Nespresso Vertuo Next review: final verdict

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a fantastic coffee machine. If you have already bought into Nespresso then it's a decent upgrade for those who want their drinks bigger. For those looking for a pod coffee machine, the Vertuo Next's stylish looks, ease of use and wide selection of drinks make this a real contender.

Get 100 free capsules Nespresso Vertua Next £149.99 The Nespresso Vertua Next is the latest espresso machine from Nespresso, offering five cup sizes and a smaller, stylish chassis. Buy the Nespresso Vertua Next now