Will there be another Deadpool movie? Ryan Reynolds speaks

Ryan Reynolds has inevitably been asked if he's going to return to the big screen as Deadpool following Deadpool & Wolverine.

The reaction? Well, it's not a definite no.

Talking to Collider, Reynolds has suggested he may well be up for donning the suit and gnarly face prosthetic makeup in future.

“I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next,” says Reynolds.

He’s also keen to state he doesn't think Deadpool & Wolverine demands, or is necessarily designed to lead to, another film in the series, though.

“This movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.”

Director Shawn Levy comes from a similar angle, again from the Colllider interview.

"Neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to serve anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So, as far as the future, time will tell,” says Levy.

It’s hard to imagine the Marvel and Disney execs not wanting to recreate the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film currently sits at an $852 million box office, and is expected to hit a billion dollars before it slips out of cinemas. It jumping ahead of the top-grossing R-rated movie of all time, Joker and its $1.078 billion earnings, isn’t off the cards either.

Deadpool & Wolverine has also out-earned Deadpool ($782 million) and Deadpool 2 ($785 million), at least before accounting for inflation.

The biggest question here for the wider MCU is what Marvel’s reboot of the X-Men series will be like.

We don’t expect it to hit cinemas before 2027, and we don’t know if Hugh Jackman will continue to play Wolverine — a target of multiple quips in Deadpool & Wolverine itself. He’s already 24 years into his much-loved stint as the character. And while he still looks fantastic, it might not look right if he ends up starring alongside a largely fresh cast.

Hugh Jackman was just 30 years old when the shooting of X-Men (2000) began. Since then we’ve seen three blockbusting Spider-Man actors. What a run.