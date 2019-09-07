Wild Life Botanicals' sparkling wine is high in vitamins, low in alcohol and calories

The low-no alcohol market is fizzing at the moment, with more and more brands bringing out alcohol-free versions of lager, cider, spirits and wine that actually pass the taste test.

The latest is Wild Life Botanics. Much like Sipsmiths in the gin market, they have been busy tinkering with myriad herbs and natural ingredients to create two sparkling wines (white and rose) that are deserving of a champagne flute, but won't give you a nasty hangover the next day.

The botanics used include: damask rose, lemon balm, rosemary and ashwagandha - all said to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, general wellness and mood-boosting credentials.



At only 0.5% ABV, these are real booze replacements and, according to their maker, they're packed with goodness, too. Each 125ml glass delivers 15% of the daily reference intake of the active 8 vitamins and minerals and at over 60% less calories than champagne and prosecco.

If that's not enough to entice you, a glass is either 32 or 34 calories - depending on if you choose the nude or blush variety, and they're 100% vegan friendly, too.

As for the tasting notes, the Wild Life Botanical sparkling nude has hints of gooseberry, banana lime and mango, while the blush "evokes rosehip tea, strawberries and cream".

A bottle of the stuff costs £15 and is available to pre-order from Wild Life Botanicals' official site.

