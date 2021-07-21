We finally have more details about the biggest Marvel villain since Thanos

Thanos was the perfect villain to end Endgame. Seemingly all powerful and with a gauntlet full of Infinity Stones he looked invincible, but the way The Avengers and their many superhero friends managed to get one up on him was utterly impressive.

Without Thanos, though, there is currently a gaping hole for a new big bad in the MCU - but one that looks set to be filled in may different ways.

Enter Loki: another classic Marvel TV show that did well to not only tell its own tale of what Loki got up to next, but also rip the Marvel universe wide open, setting up myriad timelines and introducing us to a fantastic new villain.

Jonathan Majors may only be in one episode of Loki but his immediate presence is one of mania. His portrayal of He Who Remains (and incarnation of Kang) is just brilliant - not too menacing but with enough tics to really feel like there is trouble brewing thanks to the character.



Majors has spoken about the role and has hinted that we will definitely see him in more Marvel properties - the catch being that we won't know which version of Kang we will be getting.

"I think with He Who Remains, the objective for me was to give me the largest canvas possible," said Majors in the ace Marvel Studios' Assembled documentary based on the filming of Loki.

"And then from that, as Kang begins to rear his head and do his deeds, in so many ways, he has no choice but to be in opposition or to be different from He Who Remains.

"That was the thing that grabbed me and pulled me into the role. The fact that Kang lives in so many iterations. As He Who Remains says, 'Reincarnation, baby.'"

As he also says in Loki: “I’ve been dubbed many names by many people. A ruler. A conqueror. He Who Remains. A jerk. But it’s not as simple as a name.”

We should see this in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors has been cast in the movie and it's rumored we will see him as Kang The Conquerer. This version of Kang isn't about simply snapping half the world away but conquering everything in his path. He's a bigger bad than Thanos and the Marvel head honchos know this.

Tom Hiddlestone also chats about Kang in the show and just how important he is for the future of Marvel, explaining: “Kang is bent on destruction and I’m so curious to see what Jonathan does in the future” and that we are all “watching the flowering of the next phase of the Marvel Universe.”

You can watch the third Marvel Assembled episode, that's about Loki, now on Disney Plus.