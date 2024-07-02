Watch out Netflix, there's a brand new UK streaming rival in town- and it's free
Introducing Tubi, Rupert Murdoch's ad-funded streamer bulging with content
There's officially a brand new streaming service in town - and it already has Netflix glancing curiously over its shoulder.
Did we also mention it's completely free? Yeah, that too.
Tubi is what many are claiming to be Netflix's next big rival, vying for position alongside established greats like Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Proving that age is but a number, the venture is headed up by 93-year-old billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch - and it's safe to say the service is already raking in good numbers.
Part of that content even comes from its streaming rivals, including Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as a slate of Tubi Originals - including reality series House of Heat.
The platform is also set to include a selection of British, Indian and Nigerian content.
UK offerings are set to include a banquet of food content, with shows including the Great British Menu, The Secret History of the British Garden, Paul Hollywood’s Pies & Puds and Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking just some of the shows on offer.
new on tubi this month pic.twitter.com/76UR187aZe— Tubi (@Tubi) July 1, 2024
Fox Corporation bought the service in 2020 for $440m (£348m) in a bid to attract younger audiences and give the streaming giants a run for their money.
It comes as things are hotting up in the streaming world, with Netflix announcing a hot new streaming tier that's being lauded as free.
Anjali Sud, the chief executive of Tubi, said: “Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences.
"Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”
It comes as Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery announced they're set to offer a brand new bundle of the Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming services.
Available for free with no subscription required, it's safe to say Tubi is worth a gander.