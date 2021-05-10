New Venom trailer is every bit as ridiculous as you want it to be

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer is here and, boy, is it a ride. The sequel to the surprisingly successful first Venom film - we say surprising as the reviews were lukewarm but the public absolutely lapped it up - sees Tom Hardy back as Venom and a roster of a-listers have joined him.

The first is Woody Harrelson, playing Cletus Kasady who becomes Carnage. He's stuck in jail, a bit grumpy with Eddie Brock and on Death Row.

Then there's Naomie Harris who appears for a few seconds and seems to be playing Shriek, Michelle Williams is back as Anne Weying and Stephen Graham seems to be playing an annoyed detective.

But the star of the show is Hardy who is trying and failing to control Venom. The symbiote that has latched on to Brock has the voice of The Cookie Monster and is making his life a living hell.

Gollum himself Andy Serkis is directing this one, with Venom writer Kelly Marcel back on scripting duties. Serkis Tweeted about the trailer saying how proud he is of the cast and crew, which is lovely.

So proud of this cast and crew! #Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Coming Soon and ONLY IN THEATERS! https://t.co/WeS2jgCLlw

— Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 10, 2021

The trailer is a lot of fun and definitely doesn't take itself seriously. It looks like the movie is shifting into a monster vs monster slugging match, but that's certainly no bad thing.

Sony is keen to point out that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be heading to cinemas only when it's released September 15 in the UK and September 24 in the US. Let's hope the world allows this to happen as this one looks like it could a big-screen beauty.