Unreleased LEGO James Bond game trailer leaks

LEGO has had a whole lot of movie tie-ins over the years, but one never actually made it out: the LEGO James Bond game.

A minute-long teaser for a James Bond LEGO game has been posted online. Like other LEGO movie tie-ins, it features iconic moments from the James Bond universe, relayed in LEGO form.

It’s not a take on a specific James Bond film, though, cribbing some of the most memorable bits from the older movies.

This makes sense given the context LEGOGameMuseum over on Reddit claims to have. The teaser was apparently a pitch of sorts from TT Games to its partners. Give it a watch here.

TT Games has made a host of LEGO tie-in games over the years, from those of the Star Wars trilogy to Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. But James Bond was not to be, after the franchise was deemed a bit too saucy to be attached to the LEGO brand.

“This was around 2016, and LEGO specifically were not happy with the violence and sexual innuendo. Characters called Pussy Galore and Plenty O'Tool wouldn't really work in a family friendly LEGO game,” the LEGOGameMuseum account wrote.

“The biggest barrier for Tt would be WB forcing them to stick to owned IP,” referring to the fact TT Games is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., while the rights to James Bond movies are held by Metro Goldwyn-Mayer and Danjaq LLC.

License to build

We haven’t seen a full James Bond video game adaptation since 2012’s 007 Legends, but there’s a solid chance the best Bond game ever could be on the way.

The team behind the mainline Hitman series titles since the 2016 reboot, a developer called IO Interactive, is working on a James Bond title, and that’s a match made in super spy heaven.

And LEGO? TT Games’s last go at the series was with 2022's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which was great and has sold five million units to date.

We don’t know what the LEGO team at TT Games is up to next, but we do know it’s working on “major IP” again, and that — like many developers — is shifting to Unreal Engine 5. It said as much in recent job listings.

This may just mean we get yet another Harry Potter tie-in, but a prettier one. Or perhaps it’s Dune or The Wizard of Oz’s turn to get the LEGO game treatment. Both are Warner Bros. properties. Dune could be a great option, with a third film also in the works.