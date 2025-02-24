Trigger Happy TV is returning as a stage show this October

It's 25 years since Trigger Happy TV graced our screens for the first time with its hidden camera format and absurd comedy sketches. The show is returning in October 2025 to celebrate this landmark — but with creator Dom Joly presenting it as a stage show as opposed to being on tele like it was originally back in the day.

Compared to Trigger Happy TV's original form, this live show sounds more like an experiential event featuring audience participation, pranks, and more. The cameras may be visible this time, but that doesn't mean you'll be safe when it comes to the stage later this year.

It will be interesting to see how the format translates to being on stage, but you can be sure a big phone and A Gang of Squirrels will pop up somewhere during the night.

Fans will be treated to some of the show's iconic moments whilst also gaining insight into behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the show's production.

Timelessly happy TV?

Trigger Happy TV ran for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2003, with a couple of Christmas specials also thrown in there. The show saw stand-up comedian Dom Joly perform pranks on unsuspecting people on the streets whilst being filmed by hidden cameras.

The show itself is a textbook example of comedy from that time that would likely no longer work as well, thanks to the transition to social media for this type of bite-sized, sketch-based humour.

One thing that helps the show stand out is that it was relatively safe on reflection, especially compared to other shows from the time that are hard to watch now without wincing awkwardly at outdated punchline views.

Tickets will go on sale on the 28th, February at 10 am via Ticketmaster, with the four dates and locations listed below: