This Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday headphone deal is stunning - get 24% off now

Sony has always been one of the best brands on the planet for audio tech. Its ranges of earbuds and over-ear headphones impress with excellent sound, comfort and, in most devices, best-in-class noise cancellation.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are stunning and have a huge 26% off right now - the cheapest we have ever seen them.

However, many of Sony’s best headphones are high-end devices and come with the premium price tag to match. That’s why we’re glad to have spotted several Black Friday deals on Sony products, like the 36% saving on the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds that are currently only £159 from £250.

But if you prefer the look and feel of over-ear headphones, then you won’t miss out on deals either. The Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones are also discounted this Black Friday and are now available for £290.68 from £380. That’s a 24% discount and a huge £91 saving.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation so are perfect for working, commuting and travel. There’s also high-quality audio on offer here, as well as a huge 30 hours of battery life. If you’re been looking to upgrade your headphones, don’t miss this deal.

