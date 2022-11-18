These Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have a huge Black Friday discount

The Black Friday sales season has always been a fantastic time of year to get yourself a new pair of headphones or earbuds. Even though we’re still days away from Black Friday on November 25, we’re already seeing some huge discounts on excellent earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM4s.

The Sony WF-1000XM4s are among the best noise-cancelling, true wireless earbuds you can buy today – that’s why they’re in one of the top spots in our best true wireless earphones list. They deliver fantastic sound thanks to high-res audio and Sony’s best in class ANC really shines. The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds also have an understated design, 8 hours of battery life (24 hours with their charging case) and are comfortable enough to wear all day.

The only thing that’s ever really held these excellent earbuds back is their price. Sure, they’re great value for money when you consider how good they sound. But at an RRP of £250 / $279.99, they’re often way too expensive for most people – especially those who are giving true wireless earbuds a go for the first time and aren’t sure if they’ll get on with them.

That’s why we’re delighted to see the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds heavily discounted ahead of the Black Friday sales.

The early Black Friday deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4s at the time of writing gives you a huge 36 percent discount, taking the price down to a much more palatable £159 in the UK (that’s a saving of £91) and $178 in the US.

UK

SAVE £91.00 - 36% off! Sony WF-1000XM4 £159 - WAS: £250 The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds offer fantastic noise cancelling, decent battery life and look brilliant, too. These are one of the very best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Buy now from Amazon

US