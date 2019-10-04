The Percy Pig advent calendar has finally been revealed - which means the Christmas countdown begins

No roadtrip is complete without a packet of Percy Pigs - after all, he’s a family favourite among us Brits.

And, now you can get him in advent calendar form. This raspberry-flavoured pig has been turned into creamy milk chocolate shapes (all festively themed, of course).

They’ll be 24 chocolates hidden behind doors, with Christmas Day celebrated with a bag of Percy Pigs - so you still get the sweets you’ve grown to love.



Admittedly, it’s not the first time M&S has given our friend Percy a Christmas makeover but this is definitely one of our favourites.

This Christmas, the calendar has a super sweet pink and red theme, with Percy holding a present and sporting a red Christmas hat, while mini Percies ice skate in front of him.

That’s not all Percy will be up to this Christmas because shoppers have a chance of winning a £50 M&S gift voucher if they find his friend Rudolph hiding in one of the Happy Christmas Percy Pig bags (the usual Percy Pigs sweets with a Christmas branding twist) sold over the Christmas period. Sweets, a treasure hunt and a chance to win £50? Sounds like a good deal to us.

The Percy Pig advent calendar should be available in stores in the coming weeks for just £5.