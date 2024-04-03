This new Netflix show is perfect for true crime podcast fans

True crime is a played-out TV genre, and we’re inundated by true crime podcasts. But a comedy drama about true crime podcasters?

Okay, Only Murders In The Building got there first, but there's a new show that takes this premise in a wholly different, darker direction.

Bodkin is out in May, stars Will Forte and Robyn Cara as podcasters, Gilbert and Emmy, who come to the small Irish town of Bodkin, looking to uncover the mystery of a trio of disappearances.

The trailer has just dropped.

Bodkin is a seven-episode series, and sees Gilbert and his researcher Emmy attempt to interview the town’s residents, and end up pulling at the threads of a wider, weirder story.

As well as leaning on the culture clash of an American podcaster attempting to interface with folks living in rural Ireland, Bodkin features Siobhán Cullen as Dove. She’s an investigative reporter from London who, after a stumble in her career, ends up consulting on the podcast.

The show comes from Higher Ground, the production company established by the Obamas, which also produced Leave the World Behind and Rustin.

Tonia Davis, Higher Ground’s head of film and television, calls Bodkin a “wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each.”

It’s tricky to gauge from the trailer alone the exact balance of thriller and comedy here, but with Will Forte centre stage there are sure to be some funny moments. Jez Scharf is the primary writer behind Bodkin, and is a relatively new face, having worked on some comedy shorts in the past according to his IMDb page.

He’s Bodkin's co-showrunner alongside Alex Metcalf, who has worked on shows like the remake of Utopia, The Loudest Voice and Sharp Objects.

Bodkin will come to Netflix on May 9, and was announced back in 2022.