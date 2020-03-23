ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > News

This new coconut tequila sounds like tropical paradise in a bottle

It's the closest you'll get to a holiday for a while.

This new coconut tequila sounds like tropical paradise in a bottle
23 March 2020

Thanks to social distancing it’s going to be a while before any of us are down the pub or jetting off to some far off distant land, but that doesn’t mean fun (and decent drinks) are a thing of the past.

Following the success of their honey and coffee flavours, the premium tequila brand Cazcabel is bringing the holiday vibes to us in the form of a coconut tequila.

The 34% ABV tequila contains coconuts from Jalisco - the home of tequila - which provide a sweetness that is then combined with the brand’s classic white tequila, Cazcabel Blanco.

The flavour is rich, with a warm hit of coconut, and the spirit has an aroma that balances the earthiness of the agave with the sweet coconut.

Essentially, it’s the bottled essence of a tropical paradise - and probably the closest you’ll get to a holiday in a while.

According to its makers, the tequila is best served in margaritas - the perfect excuse to dust off that cocktail set and get mixing.

Cazcabel Coconut is available now at £24.99 for a 70cl bottle.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists