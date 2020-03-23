This new coconut tequila sounds like tropical paradise in a bottle

Thanks to social distancing it’s going to be a while before any of us are down the pub or jetting off to some far off distant land, but that doesn’t mean fun (and decent drinks) are a thing of the past.

Following the success of their honey and coffee flavours, the premium tequila brand Cazcabel is bringing the holiday vibes to us in the form of a coconut tequila.

The 34% ABV tequila contains coconuts from Jalisco - the home of tequila - which provide a sweetness that is then combined with the brand’s classic white tequila, Cazcabel Blanco.

Jalisco’s coconuts are prized all over the world. But none are shipped until Don Cazcabel has had his pick of the crop. Cracking their skulls with his trusty hand axe, he blends their succulent sweetness with the dry, earthy tones and crisp citrus edge to make Cazcabel Coconut. pic.twitter.com/YJS3Ik3Ppk

— Cazcabel Tequila (@CazcabelTequila) March 17, 2020

The flavour is rich, with a warm hit of coconut, and the spirit has an aroma that balances the earthiness of the agave with the sweet coconut.

Essentially, it’s the bottled essence of a tropical paradise - and probably the closest you’ll get to a holiday in a while.

According to its makers, the tequila is best served in margaritas - the perfect excuse to dust off that cocktail set and get mixing.

Cazcabel Coconut is available now at £24.99 for a 70cl bottle.