This Nespresso Black Friday deal cuts 47% off its newest machine

Nespresso has gone all out with its deals this Black Friday, offering a huge 47% off the price of its Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine.

This is the latest Vertuo from Nespresso and we are big fans of the machine, noting in our Nespresso Vertuo Next review that the coffee machine noting: "For those looking for a pod coffee machine, the Vertuo Next's stylish looks, ease of use and wide selection of drinks make this a real contender."

We reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine when it was full price at £150 / $179 and thought it was worth the money then.

Now, this Nespresso Black Friday deal means that the Nespresso Vertuo Next is 47% off in the UK, with the price going all the way down to £79 - that's £71 off!

While it's not as big a deal in the US, there is still $50 off the price right now, with the Nespresso Vertuo Next priced at $125 - a still-decent 30% off.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a coffee machine which uses the bigger-sized Nespresso pods which offer up a bigger cup of coffee. You can make coffees in the following sizes: 5 8, and 18oz coffees.

It has a one-touch brewing system and it's only 5.5 inches wide, so the footprint of the thing would work well in pretty much any kitchen.

UK Nespresso Black Friday deal

SAVE £71.00 - 47% off Nespresso Vertua Next £79 - WAS £150 The Nespresso Vertua Next is the latest espresso machine from Nespresso, offering five cup sizes and a smaller, stylish chassis. There's a fantastic deal on the coffee machine right now. Buy the Nespresso Vertua Next now



US Nespresso Black Friday deal