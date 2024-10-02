This limited edition Johnnie Walker x Squid Game whisky is the ultimate stream up

Looking forward to Squid Game season 2? It’s out in December, and you can now pair its debut with a signature cocktail.

Johnnie Walker has teamed-up with Netflix’s Squid Game to bring out a signature whisky. Bottles are branded with a contestant number, from 001 to 456 — the number of protagonist Seong Gi-hun.

We doubt Johnnie Walker has gone to the absurd effort of printing the entire numbered run. But we do know the numbers of key characters are out there for you to find.

There’s 456 and 001, of course, the number of Oh Il-nam. Plus 199 (Ali Abdul), 067 (Kang Sae-byeok), 101 (Jang Deok-su), and 218 (Cho Sang-woo).

Interestingly, 045, 007 and 015 are also among the bottles, despite not being a named characters in Squid Game season one.

This suggests to us player 045 and 015 will have major parts in Squid Game Season 2. 007 may do too, unless Johnnie Walker is just playing to the James Bond crowd.

And what other numbers are out there? We'd guess that's your lot, but there may be others too.

The actual drink is a 12-year aged blended Johnnie Waker Black Label, a 70cl bottle.

It costs around £34-35 or $35 and is available pretty widely — you can pick one up in plenty of the usual suspect retailers for whisky buys, including supermarkets.

This cost matches the recommended price of a 70cl serving of standard Johnnie Walker 12-year, although the vanilla addition can currently be found for a little less online thanks to the usual sales.

The timing of this tie-in is perfect: these Johnnie Walker Black Label Squid Game Edition bottles are available now, and season 2 of Squid Game begins streaming on December 26.