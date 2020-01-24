This limited-edition gin is the Valentine's gift you may actually want

We may still be in January but with Valentine’s Day just over three weeks away, heart-covered gifts and chocolate box offers are already filling our timelines.

We may joke, but Valentine’s Day has become big business for a lot of companies, and it can be pretty nice to receive a gift (when all the tacky packaging is gone away with).





Harris Distillery’s offering is definitely on the classier side of Valentine’s gifting, and we’d definitely be pretty chuffed if we received this bottle on 14 February.





The gin distillery, which is based in the Outer Hebrides, has created a limited-edition batch of its classic gin just to celebrate this day of love.





The Isle of Harris Gin label has been replaced with the words ‘I love Harris Gin’ and is then surrounded by small copper hearts.





Inside the bottle you’ll find an award-winning gin infused with local, hand-harvested sugar kelp, along with more classical gin botanicals such as angelica root, juniper and orange peel.





The resulting flavour is delicately balanced between the bitter and salty notes of the juniper and sugar kelp, and the citrus notes of orange, lime and grapefruit.





The 70cl bottle will be available from 31 January for £45 on the Harris Distillery website.



