This LEGO x Pac-Man set is the stuff of retro-gaming dreams

To celebrate the 43rd anniversary of one of the most beloved video games of all time, Lego has teamed up with Bandai Namco for the Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set.

This beautiful-looking set is a recreation of the Pac-Man arcade cabinets of old, coming complete with big versions of Pac-Man, Blinky and Clyde to stick on the top of the thing.

The arcade is playable to a point, too, with you able to "recreate some of the legendary ghost munching moves of the game".

Image credit: LEGO Group and Bandai Namco

Speaking about the new set, Sven Franic, Lego Designer, said: “A cultural icon for the past 40 years, it was a delight to bring Pac-Man to brick life. We are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring classic gaming experiences to life. Our team of talented designers worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the beloved Pac-Man arcade machine in brick form, from Pac-Man himself to the colourful, maze-like environment he inhabits.

"Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind Lego creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style. We are thrilled to share this incredible build with the world and cannot wait to see the joy it brings to fans of all ages.”

Image credit: LEGO Group and Bandai Namco

The model contains some 2,650 pieces, stands at 12.5in (32cm) high, 10in (25cm) wide and 7in (17cm) deep and there are some lovely touches throughout the build, including a light-brick that lights up the area where you insert the coin.

And there is also a minifigure playing Pac-Man on an Arcade hidden inside of the cabinet.

The Easter Eggs don't end there, when collaborating to make the Lego Icons Pac-Man Arcade Set, it was revealed that the iconic yellow that makes up Pac-Man was actually inspired by colourful LEGO bricks.

Image credit: LEGO Group and Bandai Namco

As for a release date, Lego VIP members will have early access to purchase the Lego Pac-Man Arcade set from 1st June, from LEGO.com/PAC-MAN and LEGO Stores. It will be available to all from 4th June at the for $269.99 / €269.99 / £229.99.