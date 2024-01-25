ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Alcohol

This £15 gin has beaten the competition to be named the best in the UK

Grab a glass and some ice, we're going in

This £15 gin has beaten the competition to be named the best in the UK
Danielle de Wolfe
25 January 2024

It's official, the winner of the UK's best gin has been crowned.

And contrary to what you might expect, this year's winner isn't a bottle accompanied by an eye-watering price tag.

Taking place this week, the World Gin Awards 2024 crowned gold, silver and bronze winners across a host of categories, including 'Best Botanical Gin', 'Best Flavoured Gin' and 'Best Contemporary Gin'.

And one £15 bottle came out on top where British gin was concerned.

Aldi's own-brand Haysmith’s Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin has been crowned the winner, claiming gold at the annual awards.

Taking home the ‘Best in Britain’ award in the flavoured gin category, it battled a host of much pricier names to claim the title.

Now, the British supermarket favourite is poised to do battle internationally, as it takes on the winners of countries around the world during the next round of voting in February.



This £15 gin has beaten the competition to be named the best in the UK

    The supermarket favourite comes in at an impressive £13.01 cheaper than the next citrus-based counterpart - notably Tanqueray’s Flor De Sevilla Orange Gin.

    That's an impressive 46% saving compared to the next best offering.

    Julie Ashfield, the managing director of buying at Aldi, said: ‘We are extremely proud that one of our own branded gins has been named “best in the country”, as well as landing medals for three other gins in our range.

    ‘Now more than ever, we are showing that low prices doesn’t mean a compromise on quality – we’ve got the logo to prove it!’

    Available online and from stores now, be sure to grab yourself a bottle while stocks last.

  • Discover the best gins taste tested by ShortList

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists