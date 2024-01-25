This £15 gin has beaten the competition to be named the best in the UK

It's official, the winner of the UK's best gin has been crowned.

And contrary to what you might expect, this year's winner isn't a bottle accompanied by an eye-watering price tag.

Taking place this week, the World Gin Awards 2024 crowned gold, silver and bronze winners across a host of categories, including 'Best Botanical Gin', 'Best Flavoured Gin' and 'Best Contemporary Gin'.

And one £15 bottle came out on top where British gin was concerned.

Aldi's own-brand Haysmith’s Seville Orange & Persian Lime Gin has been crowned the winner, claiming gold at the annual awards.

Taking home the ‘Best in Britain’ award in the flavoured gin category, it battled a host of much pricier names to claim the title.

Now, the British supermarket favourite is poised to do battle internationally, as it takes on the winners of countries around the world during the next round of voting in February.







