This brilliant 98% fresh Netflix movie is flying under the radar

How do we get Netflix to make better original movies? Watch the ones that are genuinely great, rather than the trash.

But not enough people are doing so for His Three Daughters.

Let’s get on it.

His Three Daughters has racked-up an amazing 98% Rotten Tomatoes freshness score but, according to Flixpatrol, hasn’t cracked the top 10 in the UK and is only number six in the US.

It’s a drama about a trio of sisters. Their father is dying, and they find themselves reconnecting (and bickering) in a cramped New York apartment as he lives out his final days.

Sure, this isn’t aliens and explosions fare, but is a prime showcase for the talents of the three leads — Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon.

“This is subtle, unshowy film-making that is entirely in the service of the screenplay and the performances – and what performances,” says The Guardian’s 4/5 review,

“In a just world, all three stars would be at the very top of the list of potential awards contenders for the coming season.”

The Chicago Sun-Times's 4/4 score review calls His Three Daughters “searing and memorable and almost unbearably relatable.”

Vanity Fair says it is “one of the best dramas of the year,” and calls the film “startling and sorrowful and cathartic at once.”

It may not be the kind of film you’ll immediately crave after a tough week of work, but stick it on your watch list.

His Three Daughters is directed by Azazel Jacobs, whose previous works include French Exit and The Lovers.

It’s his best-reviewed work to date, among audiences as well as critics.

His Three Daughters had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023.

Netflix acquired the rights to distribute the film after that showing, for $7 million. It received a limited cinematic release on September 6, but it’s very much one you had to seek out.