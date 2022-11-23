This '50% off Paramount Plus' Black Friday deal will have you reconsidering Netflix

Paramount Plus is a streaming platform from Paramount that’s been available in the US since mid-2021, but only recently arrived on UK shores in summer 2022.

People who like keeping up with every new movie and latest TV show might have snapped up Paramount Plus straight away to watch series like Yellowstone, the Halo adaptation and The Offer. It’s also quickly becoming the home of all Star Trek content, including past movies and series, as well as new shows, like Strange New Worlds.

But others will be wondering whether they really need another streaming service. We hear you. But if you’ve been looking for an excuse to push the button on Paramount Plus, this is it, as the subscription for the first year has an impressive 50% off.

This limited offer for Black Friday means that when you sign up for a year’s subscription to Paramount Plus you’ll get it for half price. Whereas it would usually cost you £69.90 a year, you’ll only pay £34.95. That works out at £2.91 per month rather than £5.82 per month.

It’s worth pointing out that this deal lasts a year, so if you keep Paramount Plus after 12 months, you’ll have to pay the regular price of £69.90 a year. The deal is also available in the US.

