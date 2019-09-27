These limited-edition books celebrate some of the best cult films of this century

A24 is renowned for producing powerful and visually-beautiful productions (see Moonlight, Eighth Grade, Midsommar as an examples) but it turns out they’re just as talented when it comes to books, too.

The studio has announced Ex Machina, The Witch, and Moonlight will be made into limited-edition books - and they look like some pretty classy coffee table books to us.

The books will be 8 x 11 inches in size, about 225 pages long, and will include exclusive film concept art and production sketches.

Announcing the launch of the books on Twitter, A24 revealed the Moonlight edition will include a foreword by singer Frank Ocean, an essay by Hilton Als (author of White Girls) and transcriptions of the Academy Award Acceptance speeches.

MOONLIGHT

8 x 11 in. / 224 pages

- Forward by Frank Ocean

- Essay by Hilton Als

- Academy Award Acceptance speeches pic.twitter.com/D8QxGq9sHb

— A24 (@A24) September 26, 2019

Horror fans will want to pick up the book for The Witch which includes a conversation between director Robert Eggers and historian David D. Hall. You’ll also get to see how Eggers’ initial ideas were transformed into the final film in his production sketches, and read a piece of short fiction by Carmen Maria Machado.

Last but not least is Ex Machina’s book. It will include essays by professors Jack Halberstam (gender studies) and Murray Shanahan (cognitive robotics), along with concept art for the film.

And if the furore in A24’s twitter comments is anything to go by, these books will be snapped up pretty quick, with fans already demanding films such as Lady Bird and Hereditary get the same treatment.

For now, the three books will be available from A24’s online shop on 30 September for $60

