These LEGO livestreams will make you a Master Builder in no time

Stuck for things to do with the kids (or yourself) during lockdown? Fret not, for the legends at Legoland have launched online classes with their ‘Master builders’ to keep our busy brains entertained.

Live-streamed direct from Manchester's Legoland Discovery Centre, the online classes and challenges are designed for kids but, let’s face it, we all want to get in on the action.





With more time on their hands since theme parks and attractions were forced to close their doors to the general public, Legoland has found an alternative way to utilise their skills with the help of the internet.





Streaming live via its Facebook page, Master Builder James Windle has taken over the account and is setting weekly Build at Home challenges for LEGO fans across the nation.





Past projects include building your favourite food, while this week’s current challenge involves the subject of “heroes”, with weekly prizes awarded for the most creative designs.









For those looking to get involved, this week’s challenges are set to take place at 3pm on Tuesday 7 April and Thursday 9 April.





Jack is only one of 25 certified LEGO Master Builders in the world, so we can count ourselves lucky he’s up for the challenge of entertaining the nation.





"I never fail to be blown away by the builds of young LEGO fans,” James told the Manchester Evening News.





“I hope that with our Build At Home workshops we can stimulate the imaginations of LEGO enthusiasts young and old and bring a little creative fun to the day."





Hours of free fun for all the family, be sure to keep tabs on Manchester’s Legoland Discovery Centre Facebook page for all the latest information.



