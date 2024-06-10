There's a new number-one Netflix show - and it's a final sweet treat for fans.

Netflix has a new number one TV show, and it’s a sweet entry in more than one sense.

Sweet Tooth season three is the current Netflix number one, and it’s the last season of one of the most critically lauded shows in years.

This last eight episode run sees Gus, Jepperd and co venture out to Alaska in search of a way to cure the sick.

Wondering why the show is coming to an end after just the three seasons? Sweet Tooth’s source material, a comic by Jeff Lemire, wasn’t all that long to start with. It ran from 2009 to 2013, and showrunner Jim Mickle’s plan was always to translate that original story over three seasons.

“Season 3 is an arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2,” says Mickle.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life.”

The one slightly complicating factor is the comic returned in a six-issue run, The Return, in 2020. Could there be enough there for a Netflix follow-up movie? The Return received mostly positive reviews, but is a slighter tale than the original epic run.

Image Credit: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 2 was viewed for 186 million hours across 2023 according to Netflix’s Engagement reports. It was the 35th most popular piece of TV content on the streamer in the first half of 2023.

The latest season has some pretty stiff competition on the Netflix charts at the moment. While it’s the number one show globally according to Flixpatrol, it’s only at the top spot in 11 countries. Raising Voices, at number 3, is no. 1 in 26 countries, pulling in the Spanish language audience.

Eric starring Benedict Cumberbatch is also number one in more territories, 14. We’ll be keeping an eye out for Netflix’s own weekly figures to see how much, if any, Sweet Tooth's viewership has decreased since season 2.

The second season of Sweet Tooth never actually made it to the top spot of Netflix’s Tudum chart, and dropped off the top 10 after four weeks. It was kept off pole position by The Diplomat and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.