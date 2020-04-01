There could be a new iPhone coming this month

There are constant rumours about when a new iPhone will be released, and it seems even a pandemic won’t stop them.

But, if you are an Apple loyalist, you’ll be pleased to hear that the long-anticipated iPhone 9 - which has also been called the iPhone SE 2 - could be launched later this month.

There are suggestions the iPhone 9 could be announced as early as 15 April.

Designed to be a lower cost handset, the iPhone 9 will likely be a replacement for the iPhone 8 and will have a similar 4.7-inch display.

All of this comes thanks to creator of Front Page Tech, Jon Prosser, who says he believes the handsets will then be shipped out on 22 April.

iPhone 9 update



Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.



Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22



Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.



Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020





The image he shared also suggests that the new ‘budget’ phone will only have a single camera on the back.

Of course, none of this is for certain at the moment - not only because we’re in the middle of a pandemic - but because none of this has yet been confirmed by Apple.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as and when new information is released.