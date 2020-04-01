ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
There could be a new iPhone coming this month

Could we finally be getting Apple's long-awaited low-cost phone?

01 April 2020

There are constant rumours about when a new iPhone will be released, and it seems even a pandemic won’t stop them.

But, if you are an Apple loyalist, you’ll be pleased to hear that the long-anticipated iPhone 9 - which has also been called the iPhone SE 2 - could be launched later this month.

There are suggestions the iPhone 9 could be announced as early as 15 April.

Designed to be a lower cost handset, the iPhone 9 will likely be a replacement for the iPhone 8 and will have a similar 4.7-inch display.

All of this comes thanks to creator of Front Page Tech, Jon Prosser, who says he believes the handsets will then be shipped out on 22 April.


The image he shared also suggests that the new ‘budget’ phone will only have a single camera on the back.

Of course, none of this is for certain at the moment - not only because we’re in the middle of a pandemic - but because none of this has yet been confirmed by Apple.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as and when new information is released.

