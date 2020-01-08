The world's first cheese-themed hotel is coming to London

We’ve all had some weird cheese dreams after eating our weight in camembert, but even we don’t have the imagination for this gouda getaway.

Thanks to Cafe Rouge, London is getting the world's first cheese-themed hotel, and we’ve never seen more yellow in one room.





The so-called Cheese Suite can be found in Camden and has everything from cheese soap to a hotline that will deliver cheese to your door. The walls are even covered in cheese puns.





There's even a kitchen where you can try out some new recipes (with cheese being the main ingredient, of course). All the dishes are from the restaurant's new fromage-filled menu including breaded camembert, halloumi frites and a whole range of gooey Croques.





And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better - it’s all for charity. A night’s stay is free, they simply ask guests to donate what they can to the Prince’s Trust.





As with these sorts of things, it’s for a limited time only. The hotel will only be open from 29 January to 6 February.





If this sounds like your idea of heaven, drop an email over to thecheesesuite@caferouge.co.uk for the chance to win a night’s stay.