The Weeknd will perform in your living room just for you… if you’ve got Apple Vision Pro

If you’ve ever wanted to spend the weekend with The Weeknd, in the comfort of your own home, well now you can.

Provided you’ve got Apple’s Vision Pro spatial computing headset, that is.

The popstar is the latest artist to put together an Immersive Video feature for Apple’s wearable computing device, offering up a 180-degree visual treat for his new single ‘Open Hearts’.

It’s an exclusive look at the Canadian musician's new album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’, as only Apple’s headset will be showcasing the video.

Apple’s calling it “an electrifying sonic voyage,” with viewers joining The Weeknd as he navigates a futuristic, slightly-spooky city.

The headset you’ll need to watch the five minute video is expensive — it’ll cost you £3,499 to pick up a Vision Pro. But the experience itself is free, as will be the upcoming ‘Concert for One’ series, which will showcase exclusive live performances from major artists in Vision Pro, as if you were sitting in an intimate room with them. That series is set to land on November 22nd.

And, if that price tag sounds a bit rich to you, you can always book in a free demo of the Vision Pro hardware at a brick-and-mortar Apple store. We’d encourage you to ask for a quick look at the Immersive Video short film Submerged while you’re at it — it’s exclusive to Apple’s headset, and is genuinely one of the most astonishing bits of movie making you’ll have ever seen.