​The Walking Dead season finale has been postponed

If there’s one thing we can all bank on during this global pandemic, it’s that this fine nation will binge-watch its way through enough TV shows to keep streaming platforms afloat for the foreseeable future.



One thing we weren’t, however, was that The Walking Dead season finale would be postponed, leaving us in what can only be described as pandemic-induced entertainment limbo.





Yes, that is a technical term.





It’s to be expected that many of our favourite shows will see an interruption due to production grinding to a halt, but we had hoped the Walking Dead would not be one of them.





We were wrong.









Not only is the halt in production set to affect the original show, but the global pandemic is set to impact the new AMC spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the forthcoming feature-length Walking Dead film from Universal Pictures.





It may be sad news for fans of The Walking Dead, but the forthcoming PaleyFest panel with The Walking Dead team on 29 March is definitely worth looking forward to.





Featuring previously unreleased footage from the panel discussion, you can tune in here when the footage goes live on their YouTube channel.



