The Toxic Avenger remake gets a gory teaser

A fresh trailer has dropped for the remake of The Toxic Avenger, and it’s looking like a blast. A weird blast.

It’s clearly a film low on seriousness, and big on gore.

The Toxic Avenger is written and directed by Macon Blair, who may be best known as an actor (Blue Ruin, Green Room). But he also directed Netflix’s I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore, from 2017.

For a pulpy gore B-movie, The Toxic Avenger sure has an impressive cast. Peter Dinklage stars as The Toxic Avenger, while Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis and Elijah Wood also star.

Despite those starry names, The Toxic Avenger has a bit of an unusual history. The film had its premiere all the way back in 2023, as part of Fantastic Fest.

But it hasn’t had a proper release since then thanks to difficulties securing a distributor. Apparently it’s just too gory, too weird, to release.

However, Cineverse stepped in at the beginning of 2025, announcing plans to release The Toxic Avenger, in cinemas, on August 29.



The new trailer doesn’t mention that date, simply leaving us with “coming soon” on the final screen. But let’s hope this doesn’t mean that original release date has slipped.

Silly fun?

Thanks to its weird path to release, we already have reviews and a Rotten Tomatoes score for The Toxic Avenger.

It currently sits at a frankly astounding 92% at Rotten Tomatoes, although plenty of the reviews were not entirely effusive.

IGN sums it up, saying "it struggles to deliver on the schlocky goodness of Troma’s stronger films. Still, what it lacks in so-bad-it’s-good silliness it makes up for with its heart and mostly practical slaughterfests” in its 6/10 review.

If you fancy catching up on the originals as we wait for The Toxic Avenger's release, you can stream the 1984 version, Part 2 and Part 3 on Prime Video.