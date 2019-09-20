The Office US cast are reuniting for a new spin-off podcast series

The cast of The Office US are reuniting for a new series - but this time, it’s not for the screen.

Jenna Fischer (who played Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) are leaving the male cast members behind to launch a spin-off comedy podcast.

Office Ladies will see the two go through episodes of the US version of The Office, sharing behind-the-scenes knowledge, anecdotes from their time on set and they’ll also be answering any fan questions.

We are excited to be joining the @earwolf team to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies! Each week, @AngelaKinsey and I will watch an episode of The Office and give you all the stories and behind-the-scenes scoop...as well as some BFF banter about our lives. Starts Wed 10/16! pic.twitter.com/EJkpOPI1cw

— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) September 11, 2019

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Fischer said she was excited to be working with her “best friend”.

"So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired,” she added. “As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans.”

If nothing else, it’s a great excuse to re-watch The Office US (not that we need one). Kinsey thinks so, too.

"There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs,” she added to the statement.

"So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!"

Less than a month to wait, too, as Office Ladies is set to premiere on October 16.

