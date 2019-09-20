This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > News

The Office US cast are reuniting for a new spin-off podcast series

Pam and Jenna will return to the office to share some gossip

The Office US cast are reuniting for a new spin-off podcast series
Holly Pyne

The cast of The Office US are reuniting for a new series - but this time, it’s not for the screen.

Jenna Fischer (who played Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) are leaving the male cast members behind to launch a spin-off comedy podcast.
Office Ladies will see the two go through episodes of the US version of The Office, sharing behind-the-scenes knowledge, anecdotes from their time on set and they’ll also be answering any fan questions.
In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Fischer said she was excited to be working with her “best friend”.
"So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired,” she added. “As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans.”
If nothing else, it’s a great excuse to re-watch The Office US (not that we need one). Kinsey thinks so, too.
"There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs,” she added to the statement.
"So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!"
Less than a month to wait, too, as Office Ladies is set to premiere on October 16.
If you want to get a headstart, you can rewatch all the episodes of The Office US on Amazon Prime.
  • Love a podcast that makes you laugh? Check out our best comedy podcasts for something that will make you smile

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't.

Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists