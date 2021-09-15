The Nintendo Switch finally gets its most requested feature - Bluetooth headphone support!

Given the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, it's been surprising that its users have had to endure the lack of bluetooth headphone support for so long. But now it's coming to the regular Nintendo Switch, thanks to a software update.

That's right: the reason you have had to seek out a regular pair of earphones with an actual cable has been a software thing all along and not a missing hardware component. We know!

Nintendo revealed, on its Twitter account, that the update is now available for the Switch and we can confirm that our own Switch now has Bluetooth Audio support. Finally!

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output.



For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: https://t.co/vzAB6lZTDupic.twitter.com/6J5xcDl5kU

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

There are a few limitations but they are fairly minor. According to Nintendo: "Up to two wireless controllers can connect to a Nintendo Switch system while using Bluetooth audio" but "you will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device."

It also notes that "Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game."

Bluetooth mics can't be used, either, and only one Bluetooth device can be paired at a time - but it will remember up to 10.

Despite these niggles, this is a feature that has been one of the most requested from Nintendo users. And it is one that will be welcomed by those who have kept cabled headphones just for their good ol' Switch.

It's also a little bit hilarious that this feature has laid dormant for some four years - like someone at Nintendo literally forget to switch a switch in the Switch.

The new software update comes at a time when a new Nintendo Switch has been announced which will launch October 8 and features a 7-inch OLED screen and an adjustable stand.

