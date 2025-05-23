Valve update lets you turn your PC handheld into a Steam Deck

Valve has given the Steam Deck a big old update, and as part of the release owners of other handhelds finally get a way to install the SteamOS software.

The Steam Deck creator has been talking up its plans to bring SteamOS to handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally for months. And while Valve says only the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S are “officially supported,” it has finally offered official instruction on how others can get involved too.

Valve’s FAQ section now has specific instructions for the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally, two of the best-selling Steam Deck alternatives to date. The latest update claims to improve the compatibility with these handhelds in particular.

The install process doesn’t look too complicated, and you can download the official Recovery Image to get going.

Why would you want SteamOS? It provides a clean interface that actually feels designed for a gaming handheld, unlike full-on Windows 11, and should bring at least marginally better performance and battery life compared to running games in Windows.

If you already have a Steam Deck, this update offers a bunch of fixes and upgrades too.

It’s dubbed SteamOS 3.7.8, and for the Steam Deck mega-fans out there, you can read through the full patch notes over at the Steam website.

Just want some of the highlights? The update lets you use the microphone of a pair of headphones or a headset, although this currently only works in the Desktop mode.

The Battery Charge Limit gets greater control too. You can now select the maximum charge level to set your Steam Deck to, although the conventional advice is always that 80% is where a li-ion battery is at its comfiest.

Valve says it has fixed surround sound in the Desktop mode, not that it’s something we’ve used yet while whittling down our Steam “unplayed” list.

Another win for those who treat their Steam Deck more like a mini PC, SteamOS 3.7.8 lets LCD Deck owners wake up their handheld using a Bluetooth controller. Previously this only worked on OLED models. No idea why.