The next big Marvel villain may have been revealed in the most surprising way

After three so-so movies (and the amazing never-released Roger Corman version), it looks like Marvel is having another stab at bringing Doctor Doom to the MCU, with news of the villain coming from one of the strangest-ever leaks.

A new Doctor Doom project was potentially revealed by none other than radio host Howard Stern on his show. He has been caught accidentally speaking about Doom when he thought his mic was off.

Stern revealed that he will be starring in the project in some capacity and he wasn't happy as the schedule was overrunning.

The audio clip was picked up by Culture Crave and posted on Twitter and has Stern saying the following: "They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck.

"I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.' That's the thing. But believe me, I'm f*cking miserable about it. I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques."



Howard Stern accidentally revealed it on a hot mic



“Tell [Kevin Feige] it works, but They’re going over the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck ... I’m going to do ‘Doctor Doom.’ I called Robert Downey Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques”pic.twitter.com/tfc7iBy0Vl

— Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) June 29, 2022

This was obviously a 'hot mic' moment (where the presenter doesn't know they are on air) but it states that Stern will be part of Doctor Doom. Quite how we will see the villain in the MCU remains to be seen but it's clear that Marvel want to use the villain in some capacity.

It's interesting that Stern calls it Doctor Doom and not Fantastic Four which could hint at a standalone movie or show for the villain that's almost certain going to help shape the MCU going forward. The Fantastic Four movie, which has been announced, is still awaiting a director after Jon Watts left the project.

Couple Doom with Kang, who is already confirmed to be in the MCU and played by Jonathan Majors, and what you have is a formidable pairing. In the comics, the fate of both the villains has been intertwined on numerous occasions, so a pairing such as this would make sense.

How Howard Stern fits into the MCU, is another matter. Maybe he will be playing a version of himself. Or he could be the one donning the helmet, though we very much doubt that is the case.

Marvel is coming to Comic Con San Diego in August, so we reckon there will be some news on what's happening with the Marvel villain there. Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the future of the MCU will become clear very soon.