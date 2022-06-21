The future of Marvel and the MCU to be revealed soon, teases Kevin Feige

Even the most ardent Marvel fan will admit the MCU right now is a bit of a mess. The coherence that culminated in Avengers: Endgame has created a franchise fallout of sorts, one where we are getting some great movies and shows but the connective tissue is looser than it has ever been.

This is all set to change, according to Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel. He has been speaking about the future of the MCU and has revealed that we will soon see his vision come to fruition.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," explained Feige to GamesRadar.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going."

He continues: "But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Multiverse madness

Of course, the MCU right now is full of deliberate chaos. The introduction of the multiverse has meant that established rules have been erased, continuity upended and in its place a feeling of 'anything goes'.

However, it does now seem that there is indeed a plan and the results of what we are seeing with Doctor Strange 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home and even Eternals will soon make more sense.

Feige was chatting on the press run of Thor: Love And Thunder, a movie that may be seen as key to the current transition - given Thor is one of the few characters from first slate of The Avengers who is still kitted up and ready to save the world.

What we know is that the MCU's potential next big bad hasn't really show his capabilities. A version of Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, was in the Loki TV show but he will have a bigger part in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Whether this positions him as a Thanos successor is unclear, but it feels like Feige can't wait to show off his next big MCU plan - and we all should find out a little bit more soon.