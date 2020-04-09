​The new US Office? Netflix reveals first images for Space Force

Tough times call for top quality entertainment, and as you’d expect, Netflix has delivered.



Unveiling the first images for upcoming comedy Space Force starring Steve Carell, the original series is set to be out of this world - quite literally.





Based on the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, Space Force has been co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels - one of the creative brains behind the US version of The Office.





That alone is reason to believe the new comedy is set to be a laugh a minute - and that’s before you see the all-star cast Netflix has assembled.





FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.



John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office's Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR

— Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020





Aside from Carell, the show also features a host of big names including Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers and Ben Schwartz.





Following four-star general Mark R. Naird played by Carell, his character is described as a decorated pilot who once hoped to head up the Air Force but instead found himself charged with leading Space Force.



Sounds like a feasible news story if you ask us.





Having upped and moved his family to Colorado to lead the new Space Force venture, the series sees Carell take direction from the White House as he works alongside scientists and spacemen alike to make the US a space-based power to be reckoned with.





Set to land on Netflix on 29 May, this is one series we can’t wait to get our teeth into.



