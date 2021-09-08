The Matrix Resurrections teasers are here - all 180,000 of them!

You wait an age for one The Matrix Resurrections teaser, then 180,000 teasers come along at once. That's right, Warner Bros has kick-started its promotional campaign for the upcoming Matrix sequel and it is has done it in one of the most innovative ways possible.

While we all wait for the full The Matrix Resurrections trailer to be released Thursday 9 September, you can head to WhatIsTheMatrix.com and you will get a short teaser.

This teaser will be different from what everyone else sees, though, as it changes depending on the time of day you visit the website and if you choose the blue or red pill to enter.

This mirrors the first film, where Neo (Keanu Reeves) takes the red pill from Morpheus, where he is then spat out into the real world sans hair and covered in goo.

Each teaser is around 40 seconds long and shows a movie that is stylistically very Matrix. The biggest change is that Keanu Reeves this time around is sporting longer locks and a beard. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also stars and there's a great, mysterious clip of him... well, we have no idea what's going on.





The teaser campaign if off to a good start and we're hoping that the full trailer is what was shown at CinemaCon last month - or even an extended version of this as it went down a storm there. It would be good to get some idea of the plot as it is still shrouded in mystery.

All Warner Bros is saying about the movie in its official synopsis is this: "From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity."

The Matrix Resurrections release date is 22 December and this one has been directed solely by Lana Wachowski.

Lilly Wachowski recently revealed the reason why she opted not to co-direct this movie, like she did The Matrix Trilogy, saying: “There was something about the idea of going backwards and being a part of something that I had done before that was expressly unappealing.”

The official teaser for The Matrix Resurrections is below, but we recommend you check out the teaser site to get your own, unique taste of the upcoming movie.