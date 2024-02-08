The Macallan celebrates 200th anniversary with ultra-rare $90,000 Scotch whisky
Prepare for a rare and defining bottle worth a six-figure sum
Fans of a dram are in for a treat this January, as The Macallan unveils a limited-edition 200th anniversary bottle - and it resembles some sort of fairytale.
Tales of Macallan Volume II will see the brand celebrate in style, with the release forming part of the brand's range of ultra-rare Scotch whiskies.
A collection that tells the tale of The Macallan's founders, it's no surprise that this latest limited-edition is accompanied by a suitably impressive price tag.
The second edition in this rare single malt Scotch whisky series, the range pays homage to Alexander Reid, who created the first batch of whisky in some curiously small stills at the Speyside distillery back in 1824.
Coming in at an impressive £77,391 (that's $89,000 to US enthusiasts), bottles from this limited release are only available to purchase from a select few outlets.
The book - and this is a very legitimate hardback, not simply a gimmicky case - has been hand-crafted by London-based bookbinders, Shepherds, Sangorski & Sutcliffe and Zaehnsdorf.
Regal in the extreme, we now get why this dreamy 44.8% ABV dram is accompanied by a suitably fantastical price tag.
With only 344 decanters set for release, this volume is set to be snapped up, sharpish.
Whisky enthusiasts can pick up a bottle of Tales II for around £77,391.
Bottles are available to purchase from The Macallan Estate and The Macallan Boutiques, alongside retailers including Harrods, Selfridges and The Whisky Shop.
- Discover the best whiskies around - as taste tested by ShortList