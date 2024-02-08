The Macallan celebrates 200th anniversary with ultra-rare $90,000 Scotch whisky

Fans of a dram are in for a treat this January, as The Macallan unveils a limited-edition 200th anniversary bottle - and it resembles some sort of fairytale.

Tales of Macallan Volume II will see the brand celebrate in style, with the release forming part of the brand's range of ultra-rare Scotch whiskies.

A collection that tells the tale of The Macallan's founders, it's no surprise that this latest limited-edition is accompanied by a suitably impressive price tag.

The second edition in this rare single malt Scotch whisky series, the range pays homage to Alexander Reid, who created the first batch of whisky in some curiously small stills at the Speyside distillery back in 1824.

Coming in at an impressive £77,391 (that's $89,000 to US enthusiasts), bottles from this limited release are only available to purchase from a select few outlets.

This time around, the release has been shaped by The Macallan's lead whisky maker, Euan Kennedy, with this 1949 vintage proving to be an aromatic and thoroughly woody experience.

On the nose, Tales II incorporates notes of antique oak, treacle toffee and aromatic woodsmoke according to the distillery, with bold black cherries, plum jam and dark chocolate orange hints coming through on the palate.

Bottled in 2022, each Tale II bottle comes in a bespoke crystal decanter.

Not only that, but the decanter is encased within a handcrafted book that unravels Reid's distilling journey - and yes, this is all feeling very Alice in Wonderland-esque right about now.

The book - and this is a very legitimate hardback, not simply a gimmicky case - has been hand-crafted by London-based bookbinders, Shepherds, Sangorski & Sutcliffe and Zaehnsdorf.

Regal in the extreme, we now get why this dreamy 44.8% ABV dram is accompanied by a suitably fantastical price tag.

With only 344 decanters set for release, this volume is set to be snapped up, sharpish.

Euan Kennedy, Lead Whisky Maker for The Macallan, said: “Tales of The Macallan Volume II is a tribute to our founder Alexander Reid, whose commitment to quality and craftsmanship established the pursuit of uncompromised excellence that has continued to guide successive generations of The Macallan’s whisky makers, like myself, to this day.

“Displaying beautiful tones of bronzed oak, and subtle red hues that reflect the original meaning of Alexander Reid’s surname in Scots – The Red One – this rare and unique single malt whisky possesses an incredible complexity achieved through age and patient maturation.

"Enjoying a lingering smokiness redolent of whiskies of Alexander’s time, it is a fitting tribute to his living legacy as we celebrate our 200th anniversary year.”

Whisky enthusiasts can pick up a bottle of Tales II for around £77,391.

