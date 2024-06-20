The long short of it: Glengoyne is here to celebrate the summer solstice

Scotch whisky is often a drink associated with dark nights, log fires and a dip in the mercury.

Glengoyne, however, believes otherwise.

The Scottish distiller has arrived with a brand new whisky series just in time for the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest in the Southern Hemisphere: Thursday, June 20.

Glengoyne Summer Solstice is the first expression in this here series, marking the brand's first exclusive single cask ‘Solstice Series’.

Coming in at £260 a bottle, the release comprising of two single cask bottlings, drawing inspiration from the sun's movement on the longest and shortest days of the year.

Drawing inspiration from the movement of the sun over time, the distillery is harnessing its longstanding reputation for being Scotland’s slowest distilled whisky.

According to the distillery, 12 pinhole cameras were installed at Glengoyne Distillery to track the sun’s path over the course of a year.

The idea tracked it's movements across the sky, documenting its influence where the whisky's maturation process in cask is concerned.

The result? Glengoyne Summer Solstice - a 59% ABV bottling that is limited to 168 bottles.

A distinctive whisky, the Summer Solstice edition is created using Single Cask Bourbon Barrel no. 294, hand-selected by Distillery Manager Robbie Hughes.

Selected to harness the light and fruity flavours that encapsulate a Scottish summer, the liquid has been sitting and maturing since 2008.

The result is a truly vibrant, fruity expression.

This is a well-rounded dram that serves up notes of vanilla, strawberry coulis, banana, apricot and white chocolate.



On the nose, prepare for raspberry and desiccated coconut..

On the palette, expect a syrupy taste that opens the door to finale notes of toffee and biscuit.



The release is a one-of-a-kind, with the bottles exclusively available to purchase for Glengoyne Family members.

Not a member? You can sign up here.

Robbie Hughes, Glengoyne Distillery Manager, said: “I’m so pleased to unveil the first expression in Glengoyne’s Solstice Series, with our Summer Solstice expression.

"Inspired by a solography project that took place at our distillery over 12 months, the expression celebrates the movement of the sun between the summer solstices, signifying long summer evenings and the journey we’ve travelled from darkness to light.

“Everything we do at Glengoyne, we do with patience, dedication and the understanding that perfection takes time.

"We’ve a wonderful community of whisky lovers who appreciate and understand Glengoyne’s unhurried philosophy, so sharing this special release exclusively with our Glengoyne Family members is our way of thanking them.”

The second expression, Glengoyne Winter Solstice, has been created to celebrate the shortest day of the year and will be available to purchase this December.

Be sure to pick yourself up a bottle or sign up to become a member on the distillery's website.