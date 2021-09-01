The Incredible Hulk might be heading to Marvel's Moon Knight and Disney Plus

Of all the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel TV shows, Moon Knight is certainly the most mysterious. The character has been in the comics since 1975 but this will be the first small screen version of the superhero.

Oscar Isaac is the man taking on the role of the Marc Spector, a merc left for dead in Egypt until Egyptian moon god Khonshu 'saves' him.

We've already seen a glimpse of him training and know that the big bad of the show will be played by Ethan Hawke, but little else is known about the plot or just how Moon Knight will slot into the MCU.

One of the biggest hints yet of a link-up with at least one Avenger has appeared, though, which has got many speculating that none other than The Incredible Hulk will appear in the TV series.

The rumour was first seen in a Screen Rant article (picked up by SlashFilm) but it was the Tweet that helped fuel the fire that the Hulk would indeed be popping up in Moon Knight as Mark Ruffalo decided to retweet the article, saying that he wouldn't comment as it has gotten him in trouble before.

"As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way," the Tweet notes.

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021





If he does indeed star, then this won't be his first small screen adventure. The Hulk had a very successful TV show in the 70s (and a very 70s TV show it was, too, with Lou Ferrigno playing Hulk) and Ruffalo's version of the Hulk is also set to star in upcoming MCU series She-Hulk.

Of course, this is all utter speculation and we have seen Marvel try and throw fans off the scent many times before. You just have to look at the Spider-Man No Way Home titleand trailer reveal to see them having a lot of fun.

And it's nice to see Ruffalo in the Tweet admit that The Hulk taking the stairs in Avengers: Endgame, and subsequently knocking the Tesseract out of Tony Stark's hands, was the reason that things have gone how they have in the MCU.

Marvel's Moon Knight is set to premier in 2022, alongside She Hulk and Ms Marvel. The next Marvel show to arrive will be Hawkeye. Over on the big screen, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The 10 Rings is out this month!