Spider-Man 3 title reveal: someone is having fun with this one

Most of the rumours surrounding Spider-Man 3 are to do with the potential of new/old Spider-Men to join Tom Holland on his web-swinging adventures.

While we wait for confirmation that the likes of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are officially in the movie - Holland is adamant they aren't - the other big thing we are waiting for is what the movie is going to be called.

Director Jon Watts has been rather clever with the naming conventions so far, going with the theme of home. First, there was Spider-Man Homecoming and then Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It makes sense then that the third Spider-Man movie will follow the Home theme and the cast have been having a little bit of fun with the name.

Both Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon revealed the new name of the movie on Instagram last night, but something was definitely amiss.

Tom Holland was first up with his title: Spider-Man Phone Home.

Then Batalon revealed his: Spider-Man Home-Wrecker.

And then Zendaya got in the act with hers: Spider-Man Home Slice.

The good news is that while they are almost certainly not the titles to the new movie, it does confirm that the team is back together and we got some nice new shots of the movie, too.

Spider-Man 3 is set for a December 2021 release date.