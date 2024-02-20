The Glenlivet unveils ultra-rare AI-enhanced whisky - and it's more than a gimmick

If groundbreaking whisky sounds like your kind of dram, then The Glenlivet's latest ultra-rare release ought to be on your radar.

Fusing tradition and technology, The Glenlivet: The Twelve Elements’ collection forms part of the brand's 200th birthday celebrations.

We covered another of the brand's limited-edition anniversary releases just the other week, with this fine bottle of 12-year-old Speyside single malt a delectable dram worth savouring.

Now, the brand's latest tech-led release sees them venture into previously untrodden territory. More specifically, blockchain territory.

Harnessing both AI and blockchain technology, this limited-edition release sees the brand team up with The Whisky Exchange to release the AI-designed range through their all-new tech-enabled marketplace - The Whisky Exchange Cabinet.



Those who fancy gaining access ought to read on.

The first to be sold via the all-new platform, this 50-year-old, ultra-rare whisky collection melds the past with the present as far as whisky retailing is concerned.

So, how exactly does it work?

Buyers looking to purchase a bottle from the collection will be offered a digital certificate upon purchase to ensure authenticity and traceability, alongside 5cl samples of the rare cask liquid at 48, 49 and 50 years old, as well as the full bottle come release day.

The digital certificate is transferable, making resale and subsequent proof of ownership a seamless experience.



Each bottle in the collection is priced at €40,000 + VAT.

Plus, unlike most blockchain-enabled platforms, The Whisky Exchange Cabinet will also accept debit and credit cards, alongside digital currency.

It's a range that pays homage to what the brand describes as 'the twelve essential elements' of The Glenlivet single malt - from the spiritual to the scientific.

Aged in two hand-selected casks, both have been undergoing maturation since 1974.

In no particular order, the releases are The Glenlivet: Air, Angel Share, Barley, Cooper, Copper, Distiller, Earth, Fire, Heritage, Time, Water and Wood.

The distinctive whisky combines caramel sweetness and honeycomb according to the whisky minds over at The Glenlivet, notes brought forth from the first-fill bourbon barrel.



The whisky then undergoes a stint in re-fill hogshead casks, which impart truly distinctive and warming toasted oak and ginger spice undertones.

Each of the 12 bottles will be exclusively available via The Whisky Exchange Cabinet, ahead of bottling in summer 2024.



Speaking of the 200th anniversary release, The Glenlivet's cask expert, Kevin Balmforth, says: “This luxurious whisky showcases the art of balance, where nature and human elements combine to create a liquid of remarkable depth and character.

"This truly exceptional rare expression is a testament to the unique combination of the two hand-selected single malt casks, aged and crafted by a long line of makers presiding over the casks for half a century.

"As we commemorate 200 years of The Glenlivet, this ultra-rare collection represents a look to the future and offers whisky enthusiasts worldwide a foray into the evolution of luxury investments.”



Those wanting to get their paws on a bottle as part of the Twelve Elements release to celebrate the 200th anniversary can make a purchase from the The Whisky Exchange Cabinet.



Those looking to dig deep and purchase a €40,000+ bottle should contact the Whisky Exchange to secure pre-access to the site now.

The marketplace will go live to the public from 11.00am GMT on Wednesday 21st February 2024.