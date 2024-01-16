Celebrate 200 years of The Glenlivet with this limited-edition whiskey drop

It's time to raise a glass to The Glenlivet, as the brand prepares to celebrates 200 years of whiskey excellence with an all-new limited release.

The Speyside single malt producer is set to kick off a year of celebrations this month, with two key dates for the diary.

The first marks the brand's latest release as we welcome in 2024, with The Glenlivet 200 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 12-Year-Old set to be the must-have addition to any self-respecting drinks cabinet.

Matured in first fill American Oak casks, this delicious new dram boasts distinctive notes of ripe, juicy pear, coconut shavings and creamy vanilla. A well-rounded taste that's complemented by aromas of fresh tangerines and crème caramel, the release is accompanied by limited-edition artwork courtesy of a recent crowdsourcing campaign. Launched last year, The Glenlivet invited a host of emerging artists to submit their interpretative designs based on its ethos: forever moving forwards The winning design was created by Studio Berdi in Colombia, with the vibrant bottles available to purchase now for £51.95 from The Whiskey Exchange





Adorned with an image of the brand's founder, George Smith, each teal-hued bottle traces The Glenlivet's journey from birthplace to its current place as a prime 21st Century distillery.



The brand are also throwing the ultimate Burns night celebration on held in partnership with The Ivy.

Taking place on January 26, whiskey fans will have the opportunity to try The Glenlivet's extensive dram catalogue, including bottles of the new 200th anniversary edition.

Tickets can be snapped up for £99 a pop from the Ivy's website here.

Jayne Murphy, Chivas Brothers Marketing Director, says of the release: “This year is an important landmark anniversary for The Glenlivet as we look back to look forward towards the next 200 years.

"Since our founder George Smith introduced Speyside single malt whisky to the world in 1824, we’ve been committed to challenging conventions and will continue to craft the future of single malt whisky while setting new and uncharted standards of excellence.

"We extend a heartfelt invitation to everyone to join us in raising a dram with our celebratory limited-edition 12-Year-Old and we look forward to the celebrations to come throughout the year. Here’s to the next 200 years!”

The Glenlivet 200 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 12-Year-Old is available now at The Whisky Exchange for £51.95.