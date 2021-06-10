The future of WandaVision is revealed: Elizabeth Olsen drops bombshell

It's something we all kind of new, but didn't really want it to be official. WandaVision is certainly one of the best things that Marvel has made, an amazing TV show that makes stars once again out of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision.

Given the love for these characters, it was fantastic to see them once more on the small screen, in a show that 'really' got them.

It was so good, we wanted more. Of course we did. But Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that there will be no more WandaVision, noting in an interview that it was always going to be one and done for the show.

Speaking to Variety, Olsen dampened the rumour flame that we may actually get more WandaVision, saying that the show's 9 episode arc was a complete one and it was actor Kaley Cuoco who managed to get the information out of her.

They were interviewing each other about their recent projects and when asked about the second season of WandaVision she responds: "No. No... It's definitely a limited series."

Cuoco does try and tease more out of her, given her show The Flight Attendant was also a limited series and went into a second season, but Olsen seems pretty adamant, though admits: "I mean, I'm saying that. I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die..." and says she would be "shocked" if there was another.

So that's pretty definite, then. Thankfully, we now have Loki to take us on more Marvel journeys. That show started 9 June and will be streaming weekly until its 6 episodes are up. We've seen the first two and are big fans.

Oh, and we will see The Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, so it's not all bad news about the character.