The future of Disney's most divisive MCU series looks uncertain

The word 'axe' is never a word we like to hear - particularly when it involves a Marvel series.

But it's safe to say the future of She-Hulk is now looking less than certain, with star Tatiana Maslany, the actor who plays Jennifer Walters, revealing the show's apparent fate.

Despite no official statement from Disney on its cancellation, the actor who starred in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, revealed she has no hope for a second series.

Appearing on streamer NerdIncorrect’s Twitch gameshow Codenames Live, Maslany was posed the question: “Should we hope for a season 2?

Dashing the hopes of fans, Maslany quickly dismissed the idea of a second season.



“I don’t think so,” Maslany replied. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘no thanks!’”

A show that divided MCU fans the world over, She-Hulk's ambitious premise blended a legal drama with a smidge of comedy and mandatory helpings of superhero hi-jinks.

With the show's Rotten Tomatoes score currently standing at 77%, the series received a lukewarm reception from critics and audiences alike following its arrival on the streaming service.

However, budgets soon ballooned to over $25million per episode courtesy of the show's extensive SFX, according to Variety.

Speaking on her future in the MCU, Maslany added: “I’ve got nothing going on. You can find me on Instagram, not posting,” she quipped. “I’ve got no job.”

There may still be hope, though, for the future of Marvel’s divisive Disney Plus show, given its creative plot and expansive storyline.

It also remains one of the most unique titles Marvel has up its sleeve, with 2024 marking a pivotal year for the MCU.

With Kevin Feige and his team undertaking a massive reshuffle where the MCU is concerned, only time will tell whether She-Hulk survives.