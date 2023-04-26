ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
The Flash early reactions are in: this is what the critics are saying

Could DC's next movie be the next bright light in superhero cinema?

Andrew Williams
26 April 2023

DC's The Flash is not due in cinemas until June. But a select audience of influencers, journalists and fans got to see the film early at CinemaCon, held in the Caesar's Palace casino-hotel in Las Vegas.

No NDA was signed for this one, because attendees have been making their opinions known all over social media. And they are almost exclusively positive. Glowing, in fact.

The way their gushings are invariably complemented by the film's official #TheFlash hashtag may give some of you the "ick", but it's a good sign for a film that has been surrounded by controversy, because of the much-publicised actions of its star Ezra Miller.

A trailer for The Flash dropped during the Super Bowl back in February, and centred the action much more on Michael Keaton's Batman.

As the early reactions show, though, Miller is still the key draw of this movie. And, reservations aside, it does sound like The Flash will easily outclass most of the recent MCU cinematic fare. Roll on June, but for now take a look at that the CinemaCon folks are saying. Scroll all the way down to see the new trailer too, which just dropped.

Excited? Could this be the moment DC grabs the superhero baton back from Marvel's grip? Could be. Here's a fresh second trailer for The Flash, which is due out on June 16.

