The first Borderlands trailer starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart has landed

The first trailer for Eli Roth's Borderlands has landed - and it's serving up action at no extra charge.

The latest video game adaptation to hit our screens, Borderlands fields a list of leading characters that meld the eccentricity of Harley Quinn with the out-and-out thirst for action exhibited by Tom Hardy's incarnation of Bane.

Yes, it really is that mad.

Looking to capitalise off the success of recent adaptations including The Last of Us, The Witcher and Uncharted, a recent wave of gaming releases have captured the minds of a whole new audience.

Sure, Twisted Metal may have been a slightly bizarre outlier where big screen gaming spin-offs are concerned, but this latest release from Lionsgate looks to be the brash and bolshy offering we'd hoped.

With a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis, there's no shortage of A-list Hollywood names.



Launched in 2009, the first-person shooter video game melds the very best of Western shoot-em-up and sci-fi elements.

If you're a fan of explosive action sequences and foul mouthed language, this film has it by the bucket load.

Blanchett steps into the shoes of rogue outlaw Lilith, joining forces with a bunch of out-and-out misfits on the planet of Pandora.

Their mission? To locate and rescue the daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B, Atlas (Edgar Ramirez).

Kevin Hart is but one of the misfits, playing a Mercenary named Roland, while Ariana Greenblatt takes on the role of pre-teen anarchist Tiny Tina.

Her protector, Krieg, is played by Florian Munteanu, while Jamie Lee Curtis lives up to her reputation as the ultimate rule breaker both on-and-off screen, taking on the role of eccentric scientist Dr. Patricia Tannis.

Oh, and did we forget the anthropomorphic Claptrap? Yup, the quirky wee robot is voiced by none other than Jack Black.

With Roth in the director's seat, the Hollywood icon joined forces with Joe Crombie where the screenplay was concerned.

Production wrapped up way back in 2021, however, it's safe to say the sheer number of SFX involved, plus the knock on effects of Covid, signalled a delay.

Following a series of reshoots last January under the guidance of Deadpool director Tim Miller, the final offering now looks to be all that we'd hoped.

The success of the original game led to the creation of several sequels and spin-offs that proved a hit within the gamings sphere, selling 77 more than million copies worldwide.

Now, Roth's offering looks to go beyond that initial audience.



We can't wait for Borderlands to land in cinemas on August 9, 2024.