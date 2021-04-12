The Falcon And The Winter Soldier big mysterious cameo teased

After the relative slow burn of the first The Falcon And The Winter Solider episode, the show really has started to reap rewards, with the fourth episode the best yet.

Episode 5, though, is set to be even better. Not only is it the longest episode the show has seen (just over an hour with credits), it is set to feature a surprising cameo that has been teased.

According to SlashFilm, Bucky and Sam will be accompanied by an existing character in the MCU that hasn't been seen before. Yep, we're getting serious WandaVision vibes from this one, too, given that Paul Bettany teased, well, himself in that show. But apparently this will be a character that will be played by "a well known star".

“There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like — it’s a very, very grounded character — partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that. The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor,” said showrunner Malcolm Spellman back in March about the character. SlashFilm has dug deeper and believes this cameo isn't seen as a kicking off point for future roles in the MCU.

We think that's a good thing. There are thousands of MCU minor characters that can be used for these shows, but don't necessarily need more than an episode or two - having more of these fleeting moments would be a nice nod to Marvel fans and not confuse those who are relatively new to all these superhero shenanigans.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is a seven-episode mini series. The show has closely followed the phenomenon that is WandaVision and there's more to come. Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will arrive 11 June - and a month later Black Widow will be on the big screen.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 5 streams Friday 16th April on Disney Plus.